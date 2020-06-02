د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Instagram Feeds Are Black Today To Support The Fight Against Racism

It took 8 minutes and 46 seconds for George Floyd to die when he was choked to death in plain view of the public.

His death has rocked the world.

Less than an hour earlier, he was simply buying a pack of cigarettes when he was accused of using a fake $20 bill. The police were called. Floyd was pinned down by officers and lost his life while shouting, ‘I can’t breath’. The horrifying incident took place in Minneapolis, US.

Protests, both peaceful and agitated, are being carried out across the United States against racism which seems ingrained in a society where this is not a one-off event, and today people are saying ‘enough is enough’.

Today is #blackoutTuesday and Dubai is sharing the sentiment, protesting racism by posting blacked-out images to their social profiles

Some featuring the text ‘black lives matter’, to show support to the international human rights movement which campaigns against violence and racism towards black people.

There are nearly 600,000 posts so far on #blackouttuesday

