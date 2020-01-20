WATCH: HH Sheikh Hamdan Test Driving The Tesla 3 With Uncle Saeed Is A BIG Mood

د . إAEDSRر . س

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, recently took one of the latest Tesla models for a little spin and we’re living for it. The Crown Prince has been a fan of these vehicles since we could remember, but who can blame him?

A video shared by a Sheikh Hamdan fan page on the ‘gram shows the Crown Prince with his favourite Uncle Saeed, taking the new Tesla Model 3 out for a spin in the city.

Faz3 never misses an opportunity to check out how the new Teslas drive

Put it on autopilot!

Back in 2017, he also took one of the Teslas out for a spin while it rained

