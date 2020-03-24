Dubai’s Crown Prince Seriously Wants You To Stay At Home

Dubai’s Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan sent a message to Dubai last night urging you to act (by staying home) to limit the spread of COVID-19.

He said the global situation is worsening at an exponential pace and Dubai is NOT immune.

“The only way to guarantee that we safeguard the wellbeing of our loved ones is to ACT now, TOGETHER and WITHOUT exceptions. Stay Home. Social Distancing is NOT a matter of choice. it is a critical DEMAND from every one of us, in order for our city and our society to remain safe.” – HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince Of Dubai

