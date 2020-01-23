WATCH: HH Sheikh Mohammed Driving Down Sheikh Zayed Road With A Film Crew

Imagine this: you’re driving down Sheikh Zayed Road, normal breezy day, and to your left is none other than His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, himself.

Well, in Dubai, that’s how it goes. The humble ruler and his iconic G Wagon with plate number 1 was spotted by a resident during a Sheikh Zayed Road drive- what timing!

TikToker @abdul007 shared the video of Dubai’s ruler cruising through the highway

SO COOL! He seems to be followed by a film crew too, wonder what the project’s for?