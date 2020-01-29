Inspiring! HH Sheikh Mohammed Is Looking For The Teacher In A Viral Video

It amazed His Highness so much that he tweeted on Wednesday about looking for the teacher in the video.

In the video, the teacher can be seen greeting each of her student by name, followed by sweet greetings and encouraging words. He tweeted, “A start of a school day in the UAE, the day starts differently when a teacher has beautiful energy, kind words and an honest smile. She spreads optimism and positive energy to her beloved children and students. We’re looking for her, does anyone know her.”