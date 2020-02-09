Today The UAE Will Welcome And Honour The Heroes Returning From Yemen

UAE soldiers who were working to bring security to the region, as part of a coalition in Yemen, have been welcomed home by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and Mohammed Bin Zayed.

Both HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces said Sunday will be a day of celebration.

Today, the people who participated in the Arab coalition are being honoured as ‘an embodiment of the spirit of the UAE’

MBZ welcomed the forces back ‘on behalf of the whole nation’.