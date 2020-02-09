Today The UAE Will Welcome And Honour The Heroes Returning From Yemen
UAE soldiers who were working to bring security to the region, as part of a coalition in Yemen, have been welcomed home by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and Mohammed Bin Zayed.
Both HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces said Sunday will be a day of celebration.
Today, the people who participated in the Arab coalition are being honoured as ‘an embodiment of the spirit of the UAE’
MBZ welcomed the forces back ‘on behalf of the whole nation’.
Tomorrow is an exceptionally proud day for the UAE as we celebrate & honor our heroes for their participation in the Arab coalition in Yemen. On behalf of the whole nation we are grateful for your service & your sacrifice. You truly are the embodiment of the spirit of the UAE.
Dubai’s ruler welcomes home the heroes who aimed to restore hope in the region
تحية لأبناء الوطن العائدين من أرض اليمن، شاركوا اخوانهم في قوات التحالف مهمة لإعادة الأمل وترسيخ أمن المنطقة..ساهموا في أعمال إنسانية في ٢٢ محافظة استفاد منها ملايين الأسر، وساهموا في بناء وتطوير مشاريع تنموية ضخمة في محافظات اليمن.. أهلا بكم في أرض الوطن ..حماة الاتحاد..
Dr Anwar Gargash the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs announced the UAE will celebrate the pride, honour, courage and sacrifice made by the UAE armed forces
The UAE celebrates with pride & honor the courage & sacrifice of the heroes of our armed forces. The nation is grateful for their distinguished participation in the Arab Coalition in Yemen. Thank you for your service & valor. pic.twitter.com/qtQgLY1RaG
