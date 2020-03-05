Spotted! Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Has Been Out And About In Dubai

د . إAEDSRر . س

Hrithik Roshan is among the many Bollywood stars who have come and gone, making Dubai their second home, following a week of lounging around and exploring the city’s many escapes.

The 46-year-old soaked up all of Dubai’s best sights, with his boys, in the last week.

Best part? He shared it all on his ‘gram!

The Kites star was spotted around the Ain Dubai; hinting at working on a project

Men at work. . #dubai @iam_sentinel @swapneelhazare

Wonder what this secret project could be?

Hmmmm

Roshan was also spotted lunch-ing it at JBR- goaaaals!

and it’s not Hrithik if he doesn’t partake in adrenaline-filled activities

A selfie in the sea is defo a must!

Hope you enjoyed your stay in Dubai, Hrithik!

