د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

#RepublicDayIndia Is Trending On Twitter As It’s Celebrated In Different Ways In The UAE

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

India’s Republic Day has taken over social media and school parades, as it honours the date on which the Constitution of India, came into effect back in 1950.

Hashtags from Indian citizens around the world celebrated the day, adding in their commemorations in their respective schools, office spaces and homes.

The UAE joined in on the celebrations, with several UAE leaders sending out their congratulations to India’s President and Prime Minister; and other prominent entrepreneurs like Khalaf Al Habtoor; adding what unity the UAE and India have had for decades.

Indian residents in the UAE shared their joy on this day

‘Happy 71st Republic Day!’

Students at Indian High School Dubai marches past procession in honour of today

Entrepreneur Khalad Ahmad Al Habtoor congratulates the Indians and thanks them for having stood by the UAE in helping build the country

Many residents’ tweeted out in honour of their country’s day

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?