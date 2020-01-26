RepublicDayIndia Is Trending On Twitter As It’s Celebrated In Different Ways In The UAE

India’s Republic Day has taken over social media and school parades, as it honours the date on which the Constitution of India, came into effect back in 1950.

Hashtags from Indian citizens around the world celebrated the day, adding in their commemorations in their respective schools, office spaces and homes.

The UAE joined in on the celebrations, with several UAE leaders sending out their congratulations to India’s President and Prime Minister; and other prominent entrepreneurs like Khalaf Al Habtoor; adding what unity the UAE and India have had for decades.