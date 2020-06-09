This Poor Kitty Is Critically Injured And Needs Your Help

Warning: This article contains distressing imagery An 8-11-month-old cat is in critical condition and needs an urgent operation. Sharjah resident Mansi Rakesh found the stray cat near her home in the Al Majaz area. The cat’s skin was ripped off and her flesh was exposed.

*Contains distressing imagery: The open wound is clearly visible /wp-content/uploads/2020/06/WhatsApp-Video-2020-06-08-at-22.25.09.mp4

Mansi took the cat to the vet but her condition only got worse Mansi immediately took the cat to a veterinary clinic. The vet performed stitches, but the feline’s condition did not improve. Rakesh ended up taking the injured animal to another clinic to perform some tests. The vet concluded that the cat’s skin infection is spreading inside the body. /wp-content/uploads/2020/06/WhatsApp-Video-2020-06-09-at-09.08.03.mp4

The feline needs to go through surgery before it’s too late The cat requires surgery because there is nothing to hold the cat’s stitches. The stitches were only done on the top skin, leaving a wide empty hollow gap that keeps opening. The operation costs are around AED5000. Mansi Rakesh has already spent AED1490.33 at the veterinary clinic and can’t afford the remaining fees Mansi said she will do anything to save the kitty and is now resorting to the public for help. If the cat does not go through surgery, she may not have much time left. /wp-content/uploads/2020/06/WhatsApp-Video-2020-06-08-at-22.25.10.mp4