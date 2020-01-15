An Iron-Man Themed Bike Was Spotted In Dubai And People Couldn’t Keep Their Eyes Off It

د . إAEDSRر . س

An Iron-Man themed bike was spotted around Dubai and resident Dave (@tainemclean) managed to record the public’s reaction. The EPIC-looking bike draped in the iconic colours of Iron Man’s outfit caught the attention of passersby, who couldn’t refrain from taking a photo.

After all, why wouldn’t you?

“Iron-Man themed bike, because Dubai”

You really can’t make this stuff up.

This may be the mother of all that is extra (and we ain’t complainin’)

 

…with gill-wing doors to match!

SO cool! Have you seen this around?

