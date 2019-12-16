د . إAEDSRر . س

Katy Perry Was Just In Dubai And Performed For A Private Event

So many celebs come to Dubai, it’s sometimes hard to keep up.

But this also means, big fans of particular celebrities, miss out on the opportunity, or the general knowledge that their idol has been in the exact same vicinity as theirs. Such was the case when Katy Perry dropped pics on her ‘gram after being in town for what seemed like a private performance.

Those darned lucky people!

The star was in an all-blue ensemble and went all out with her performance on  Saturday night

blueberry babyg in Dubai 🧸

The crowd went wiiiiiild when the blonde bombshell took on the stage

Katy was all smiles for her one-day visit to Dubai right before heading to Japan

JEL!

She posted a photo of her with Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin, too

Could this have been a private party for his company and its employees?

