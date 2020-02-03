A Tribute To Kobe Bryant Is Open To The Public At The JLT Basketball Court Tonight

DMCC is asking fans of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant to join a tribute to the player, commemorating his incredible life and achievements. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and 7 others passed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas last Sunday.

In a post announced on social media, the DMCC says the tributes will take place at the JLT basketball court, where people will light a candle in memory of Kobe.

Join the tribute at JLT’s basketball court tonight