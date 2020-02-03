A Tribute To Kobe Bryant Is Open To The Public At The JLT Basketball Court Tonight
DMCC is asking fans of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant to join a tribute to the player, commemorating his incredible life and achievements. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and 7 others passed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas last Sunday.
In a post announced on social media, the DMCC says the tributes will take place at the JLT basketball court, where people will light a candle in memory of Kobe.
Join the tribute at JLT’s basketball court tonight
Light a candle in memory of Kobe Bryant and all those who passed in that tragic helicopter crash
The tribute will take place tonight (Monday), February 3, at 7 pm.
Burj Khalifa lit up in honour of Kobe and Gianna last night
DMCC’s Executive Chairman, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, paid tribute to his favourite basketball player and friend with a sweet tribute on the Burj Khalifa.