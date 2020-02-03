د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

A Tribute To Kobe Bryant Is Open To The Public At The JLT Basketball Court Tonight

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

DMCC is asking fans of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant to join a tribute to the player, commemorating his incredible life and achievements. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and 7 others passed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas last Sunday.

In a post announced on social media, the DMCC says the tributes will take place at the JLT basketball court, where people will light a candle in memory of Kobe.

Join the tribute at JLT’s basketball court tonight

Light a candle in memory of Kobe Bryant and all those who passed in that tragic helicopter crash

The tribute will take place tonight (Monday), February 3, at 7 pm.

Burj Khalifa lit up in honour of Kobe and Gianna last night

DMCC’s Executive Chairman, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, paid tribute to his favourite basketball player and friend with a sweet tribute on the Burj Khalifa.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?