HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Was Spotted With Emaar's Founder At A Posh Dubai Mall Café

If you happened to be at The Dubai Mall today, then you were in the vicinity with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

His Highness was spotted walking with an entourage, then ultimately he sat down with the founder and chairman of EMAAR Properties, Mohammed Alabbar.

♥️🇦🇪 ‏• 🇦🇪♥️⚔ ‏الشيخ ⁧‫#محمد_بن_زايد‬⁩ يتجول في ⁧‫#دبي_مول‬⁩ صباح اليوم.. وبرفقته محمد العبار وكبار المسؤولين. ‬⁩ ‏ ⠀⠀.. ـــــــــــــ #بو خالد في ⁧‫#دبي‬⁩ مول يلطم العايل بدون أقوال ‏كأنه ( تسونامي ) يهز جبال‬⁩ #تصاميم_mariam88sultan ـ.. ‏⁧‫#دبي_مدينة_الاشباح‬⁩ ⁧‫#دبي_كوكب_آخر ‏⁧‫#خليفة_بن_زايد‬⁩ ⁧‫#محمد_بن_راشد‬⁩ ‏⁧‫#محمد_بن_زايد‬⁩ ⁧‫#البيت_متوحد‬⁩ ‏⁧‫#محمد_بن_زايد_قائد_ملهم‬⁩ ‏⁧‫#دبي_آمنة_مطمئنة ‬⁩ ⁧‫#الامارات‬⁩ ‏

The posh café was more than delighted to host His Highness

Two At Symphony at The Dubai Mall made sure to snap up photos and videos of the Crown Prince.

How exciting!

SO exciting- imagine just walking around and spotting a royal at the mall

He chose a pretty cool boutique concept cafe too

How cool is this?

It seems that His Highness took his Dubai meetings on a more public note, trusting that everyone is respectful of boundaries. Evidently so.

Did you spot him?

