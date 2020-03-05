An Open Letter To Dubai Delivery Apps From A Concerned Citizen
A Dubai resident who plays an active role in the Emirate’s foodie community posted an open letter to delivery app platforms in the UAE to request for a reduction in commission fees to help temporarily the restaurant industry through this time of unknown circumstances.
Food Sheikh took to his Instagram account to kindly request for the waiver; to help alleviate how this might affect restaurants’ business when people are trying to keep safe and avoid being outdoors.
The open letter read…
“Dear delivery app platforms,
As you know, nurseries, schools and universities are now closed, and many public events are being cancelled due to Coronavirus precautions. This is, unfortunately, going to put even more pressure on the restaurant community, as Dubai residents navigate through this uncertain period. How about you temporarily reduce/waive your commission percentages, so your valued restaurant partners don’t have such a hard time in the coming weeks? It would be an amazing gesture.
It’s like a marriage you see- through good times and bad, we’re in it together!
Sincerely,
The Dubai Restaurant Community”