Pakistan Shows Its Growing Ties Between The UAE With A Friendly Gesture
Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) called ‘Said’ arrived at Dubai’s Port Rashid to show the strengthening friendship between the UAE and Pakistan as a goodwill gesture. The ship’s final day of the dock is today (January 5), and it carries 14 officers and 188 CPOs and sailors.
The gesture comes just days following the UAE’s President, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s state visit to Pakistan, where he was welcomed in the best way possible. Red carpet, grand entrance and being driven around by Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan to the Prime Minister House.
Image Credits: Consulate General of Pakistan
Saif is the Pakistan Navy’s frontline warship that is meant to keep the international waters safe
…as well as it taking part in anti-piracy patrols for some time now.
The commanding officer of Said told local news outlets that navies of both the UAE and Pakistan have ‘maintained a very close and fraternal tie over the years.’ He continued the sentiment, by saying that the brotherly relations between the two are bound to grow further and ‘strengthen manifolds.’