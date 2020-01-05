Pakistan Shows Its Growing Ties Between The UAE With A Friendly Gesture

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) called ‘Said’ arrived at Dubai’s Port Rashid to show the strengthening friendship between the UAE and Pakistan as a goodwill gesture. The ship’s final day of the dock is today (January 5), and it carries 14 officers and 188 CPOs and sailors.

The gesture comes just days following the UAE’s President, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s state visit to Pakistan, where he was welcomed in the best way possible. Red carpet, grand entrance and being driven around by Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan to the Prime Minister House.

Image Credits: Consulate General of Pakistan