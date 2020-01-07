Of Course: There’s Now A Museum In Dubai For Selfies

Of course, Dubai would be home to the first-ever selfie museum. The newly-opened The Selfie Kingdom (TSK) has officially launched, and with it comes 15 rooms with a variety of backdrops suited for the selfie-taker or ‘gram lover. The adorable spot could welcome Expo 2020 visitors to enjoy their photo-taking, since its location is in proximity to the Expo site. The Selfie Kingdom has 15 pop-up rooms with different lighting and backdrops plus PROPS

TSK was created so that people of all ages can express their creativity and whimsical selfies Founded by Rania, The Selfie Kingdom is probably everything Dubai residents needed RN. According to the venue’s website, the venue will keep refreshing the rooms to make them interesting, so a one-time visit is definitely not in the picture. The space is open for singles, groups of friends and basically everyone looking to spice up their ‘gram feed.

There’s no rule to it- visitors can choose their fave rooms and start there (selfie stick or the traditional way) or head to each and every room

All peeps have to do is book their time slot prior to going There are different rates depending on if you’re going alone, kids’ rates or as a family. More info here.