Team Angel Wolf Will Scale The Height Of The Burj Khalifa From Home

Another astonishing achievement in the making as Team Angel Wolf will attempt to scale the height of the world’s most iconic tower from home.

Dubai family, Nick Watson and his son Rio, one half of Team Angel Wolf, will together take on the Burj Khalifa.

That means Dad Nick will carry his son Rio and walk up and down the stairs of their home 118 times, which is the equivalent of climbing the steps of the Burj Khalifa.

Team Angel Wolf are regulars at endurance races in the UAE, Rio is a person of determination and the family collectively (including mum Delphine and sister Tia) work to raise awareness about healthy living and inclusivity for all in the community.

Nick will carry Rio up and down the stairs of their home 118 times

Together the duo will face 829 metres in a continuous climb that should take approximately four hours

Inspiring the community to remain active despite the pandemic, Nick and Rio are encouraging others to take part in a climb-athon too, by picking an iconic landmark and scaling it from home.

The challenge is happening at home between Friday, May 8 and Sunday, May 10. Everyone can get involved, doing solo climbs, or part of a relay and wheelchair users can also participate by picking a distance instead of a height and completing it in laps around their home.

Today marks Rio’s 17th birthday – A very happy birthday Rio!

