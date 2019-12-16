Everything To Know About To Tok The Free Calling App And Why Dubai Residents Are So Hung On It

The quest for free calls using mobile apps has been the desire for many Dubai residents for some time now.

It seems a new app, ToTok Messenger, is the new fave for residents- allowing them free unlimited, voice and video calls for both local and international use. The app has been steadily growing in use here in the UAE, esp due to the fact that one doesn’t need VPN or a monthly subscription to use it.

Hmmmm.

ToTok has been the go-to for internet-driven calls for some time now

According to Gulf News, many residents who have been using subscription-based apps have stopped paying for them. To Tok, at least for right now, completely works for free and can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple app store.