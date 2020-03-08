Emirates Is Tackling Covid-19 With An Enhanced Cleaning And Disinfection Plan

Despite the UAE urging both residents and citizens not to travel, in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19, many will still need to.

Internationally, the aviation industry has noticed the decline in business as nervous passengers hold-off on non-essential travel but for those of you who are travelling, Emirates Airline is offering passengers peace of mind by sharing its enhanced cleaning regime.

Emirates is tackling Covid-19 with enhanced cleaning and disinfection routines on all travel routes