WIN Christmas Eve Dinner For 4 At Warehouse: Advent Calendar Day 18
On the 18th day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu…
If you’ve ever partied at Warehouse, located in Le Meridien Dubai before, you’ll know allllll about the generally ‘mad carry-on that ensues!
The dinner that will have you buzzing from the word ‘go’ promises tunes that are on point, a glass that won’t go empty, seriously tempting food stations and, the best bit, quirky drink combos that are next-level fun… We couldn’t imagine a better-party brunch to celebrate Christmas Eve.
An all-inclusive BBQ themed dinner with live entertainment brought to you by Dusty Notes and DJ Tim Derry raging on till 11pm, is why you should be crossing your fingers and toes to win this one. (AED259 for free-flowing wines, beers and spirits).
WIN!! A Christmas Eve dinner at Warehouse, on Tuesday, December 24 by entering below.
It’s a wonderful time of year at Le Meridien Dubai
The hotel that’s got 18 (!) food and drinks venues is going all out to create a truly memorable festive experience for all visitors.
What’s happening?
Enjoy daily festive nibbles, drinks and a live performance by a choir singing your favourite Christmas carols (dreamy!) plus gingerbread making sessions* AED25 for kids 12-years-old at Santa’s Garden, from Dec 12 to Dec 24 – from 4pm to 8pm.
Also, a range of festive events on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day!