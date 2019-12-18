WIN Christmas Eve Dinner For 4 At Warehouse: Advent Calendar Day 18

On the 18th day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu…

If you’ve ever partied at Warehouse, located in Le Meridien Dubai before, you’ll know allllll about the generally ‘mad carry-on that ensues!

The dinner that will have you buzzing from the word ‘go’ promises tunes that are on point, a glass that won’t go empty, seriously tempting food stations and, the best bit, quirky drink combos that are next-level fun… We couldn’t imagine a better-party brunch to celebrate Christmas Eve.

An all-inclusive BBQ themed dinner with live entertainment brought to you by Dusty Notes and DJ Tim Derry raging on till 11pm, is why you should be crossing your fingers and toes to win this one. (AED259 for free-flowing wines, beers and spirits).

WIN!! A Christmas Eve dinner at Warehouse, on Tuesday, December 24 by entering below.