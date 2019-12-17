Win An AED500 Voucher For A Truly Thai Experience Down At Pai Thai: Advent Calendar Day 17
Tucked away at Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Pai Thai is an award-winning Thai restaurant that serves an aromatic and authentic Thai cuisine – surrounded by lush green gardens – truly epitomizing that magical dining experience.
The ornate restaurant and one of the city’s finest has a terrace hidden on hotel complex’s waterways, reached by boat. Enjoy the Thai resto’s enchanting ambience while you sip away at the al fresco dining with views of the Madinat Jumeirah waterfront. How romantic y’all!!
Now you too can win a voucher worth AED 500 to dine at Pai Thai by registering below. (Valid from January 1 – March 3)
Don’t forget to have your cameras out to capture the magical arrival experience that awaits you at Pai Thai
The scenic beauty offers a piece of Thailand at Pai Thai, that you are sure to reminisce for years to come.
Indulge in the true taste of Thailand with the diner’s renowned dishes: Pai Thai, Pad Thai Green Curry and Spring Rolls
*Terms & Conditions apply
- The voucher is valid from January 1 – March 3 2020
- Voucher is not valid on public holidays or international occasions such as Valentine’s day
- Voucher to be redeemed within one visit only
- Not applicable with any other promotion or discount
- Management discretion is applicable
- Reservations recommended