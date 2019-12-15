Two Lucky Winners Can Walk Away With Brunch For 2 At The Grand Millennium Business Bay: Advent Calendar Day 15

Enter and win a Friday brunch at the Grand Millennium Hotel for TWO people!

The brunch by the Canal at Beau Rivage takes place every Friday, from 12.30pm – 4.00pm, with prices starting from AED235. The brunch includes an international buffet, live cooking stations, live entertainment, indoor & outdoor seating and a kids corner.

A seriously swanky festive treat in the form of a brunch from the fine folk at Grand Millennium Business Bay who are going ALL OUT with fun festivities this year.

For Burj Khalifa views in a bustling resto, The Beau Rivage Bistro is your go-to for a festive bash

Looking for a Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Brunch, Turkey Takeaway and New Year’s Eve dinner? There are brill offers for all!

Christmas Eve, there will be set and sharing menus and YES Santa will be there before he sets off on his travels. Starting from AED170.

Reserve before December 20 to get a 25% discount.

Christmas Brunch Buffet at Beau Rivage Bistro, from AED 235, with indoor and outdoor seating, live entertainment and more.

Reserve before December 20th to get a 20% discount.

Book your Christmas Turkey Takeaway between December 1 – 31 for a de-lisssh home-cooked turkey with all the sides. From AED590 (6kg turkey, serves up to 8 people) AED690 (8KG serves up to 12 people)

Order before December 25 to get a 25% discount.

New Year’s Eve celebrations like no other: All you can eat buffet, open bar, Burj Khalifa firework views and live entertainment starting from AED575

Book before December 20 to get a 15% discount.

Hosting a corporate bash? The Podium, Beau Rivage Bistro and the Ballroom all have great options perfect for a big group bash!