Win 2 NYE Carnival Party Passes At The Muy Caliente Asia De Cuba: Advent Calendar Day 19
On the 19th day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu…
An Ay, caramba way to spend your NYE!! Welcome a new decade by dancing the night away at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi’s rooftop terrace whilst enjoying the fireworks on the backdrop.
Located at Dubai Marina, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina is all set to host a frolicking NYE bash this 2019. Step into 2020 vibing to the best fusion of Asian and Cuban cuisine at Asia De Cuba!
Answer the question below and win passes to the NYE Carnival Party at Asia De Cuba for 2 people.
*Entry above 21 years only.
Ring in the New Year with a Chino-Latino flair at the Asia de Cuba Carnival Party on December 31
The flamboyant partaay will rage on from 8:30pm till the wee hours of the night (3am)!
- AED555 per person with free-flowing sparkling grape and house beverages (until 12:30am)
- AED755 per person, extended package of beverages (8:30am – 3am)
OR dine on the decorated tables by the sea with a view of the Atlantis fireworks
At the Amphitheatre, Mina Seyahi on NYE, from 8:30pm-12:30am.
- AED 1,450 per person – free-flowing champagne and house beverages
- AED 400 kids (6-11 years)
Say goodbye to a decade in nothing but style with a grand Gala Dinner at the Amphitheatre with a backdrop of a live band and DJ
Why stop the fun when the clock strikes 12?! Keep the party going by booking a room at the hotel, using the Westin’s special promo-code: ‘EVE’, when booking.
For more information and reservations please contact:
03034.restaurants@westin.com or call 04 511 7373.