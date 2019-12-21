Win 4 Golden Passes To The Lovin Cruise: Advent Calendar Day 21

On the 21st day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu…

That boujee life aboard the Lotus Mega Yacht, which hosts a four hour non-stop party every Saturday. From free-flowing bevvies to a live pasta station and unlimited buffet, there is NO other brunch quite like the Lovin Cruise brunch.

Be livin’ la Vida Loca sailing on the Lotus Mega Yacht which takes place every Saturday afternoon at Dubai Marina!

Register below to win four golden passes to the Lovin Cruise, inclusive of food and drinks.