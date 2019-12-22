Win A Swanky Voucher Worth AED500 To Mango Tree: Advent Calendar Day 22

On the 22nd day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu… HO, HO, HO! A jolly good day to all as Lovin is giving away a voucher to avail at one of Dubai’s most beloved eatery, Mango Tree Thai Bistro – a resto that offers world-class and uber delicious Thai food. The festivities at The Hilton Dubai The Walk are never-ending this holiday season, as the hotel has something instore for you from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve. Register below and win an AED500 voucher to use at Mango Tree.*Valid until end of March 2020.

Loading…

Round up the gang and make a day of it at Hilton Dubai The Walk on Christmas Get up and head out for an intimate outing with the familia, that’s sure to make that fam bond that much stronger this Christmas. The all-day-dining – HARTISAN is literally your one-stop-shop for all things Christmassy this 2019! Relish all your faves such as Christmas Roast Turkey with sides and trimmings plus festive desserts such as plum cake, Santa pudding are a few to name. Hartisan will also have a dedicated kids section with a buffet and play area. AED 189 per person with soft beverages

AED 289 per person with house beverages

AED 95 per child (6-12 years old)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʜɪʟᴛᴏɴ ᴅᴜʙᴀɪ (@hiltondubai) on Nov 25, 2019 at 8:18am PST

Entice your tastebuds with an unconventional taste of Christmas at the Mango Tree Thai Bistro With a brunch menu focusing on authentic Thai flavours set in a luxe ambience. From 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm on December 25. AED 149 per person for soft beverages package

AED 299 per person for house beverages package

Indulge in a Bangkok themed street food buffet at Mango Tree Thai Bistro this NYE If you’re in the mood to try something a little new and quirky, then Mango Tree Thai Bistro is just the place for you on New Year’s Eve! Enter 2020 with new experiences and new fond food memories of Chef Atip’s superb concoctions that’ll leave you craving the Thai dishes for days to come. Buffet prices start from: AED 349 per person with soft beverages

AED 499 per person for house beverages

AED 175 per child (6-12 years old)

For AED 199 per person, you can enjoy unlimited Thai bar bites with house beverages (bar seating only)

OR vibe with a Christmas Special Sunset Brunch on December 25 at Pure Sky Lounge & Dining Take your Christmas brunchin’ to new scales this year at this ultra-chic venue offering classic comfort food, bio-dynamic grapes and award-winning innovative drinks all day long. Look out into the horizon and golden lighting reaching out to the Arabian Gulf and enjoy live entertainment by DJ Lisa from 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm on December 25. Prices starting from: AED 195 per person

OR ring in 2020 with Pure’s New Year Eve party on December 31 Here’s the best views of New Year’s Eve fireworks from the highest terrace in JBR! It’s 180-degree of pure views with free-flowing food and drinks. Party on from 2019 to 2020, from 8:30 pm – 2:00am!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PURE Sky Lounge & Dining (@pureskylounge) on Dec 11, 2019 at 1:49am PST