Win An All-Inclusive NYE Party Package At [u]bk – The Hottest Urban Hub In Town: Advent Calendar Day 20
On the 20th day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu…
A DISCO FEVER themed party package that’s all the rage this New Year’s Eve.
Put on your dancing shoes because [u]bk – Urban Bar & Kitchen here in Dubai, JLT Cluster A, will be making you feel like you are the dancing queen, young and sweet!
Become carefree this NYE with all your loved ones and party it up by indulging in [u]bk’s free-flowing house beverages, Woo Woo cocktails & the delish food buffet from 9pm- 2am on 31st December.
Test your luck and fill out the form below to win an all-inclusive Disco Fever NYE Party Package worth AED 349, where you could boogie-woogie into the wee hours of the morning with [u]bk’s bangin’ DJ & LIVE entertainment!
Shake it up at the Disco themed party at [u]bk whilst pampering yourself to free-flowing beevies and drool-worthy comfort food all night long
[u]bk serves its guests with nothing but the best, from karaoke booths and pool tables to darts and Foosball, your NYE is guaranteed to be all things LIT!
Spend your New Year’s Eve in the urban settings of the notorious dining and entertainment hub from 9pm- 2am on 31st December.