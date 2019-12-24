Win Tickets To The Bruno Mars Concert And The Two Day Extravaganza At Abu Dhabi: Advent Calendar Day 24

On the 24th day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu.

A prize that’ll be makin’ you feel like your locked INSIDA heaven this NYE! Believe it, because we’re presenting you the chance to win tickets to see the ULTIMATE showman live in concert at the Abu Dhabi Du Arena!

Everyone knows that the New Year’s Eve concert in Abu Dhabi is not worth missing and this year you can get in on the New Year’s extravaganza that Flash Entertainment has planned for you.

Along with 24K magic singer’s concert counting you down into 2020, the venue is also hosting a TWO-DAY New Year’s Eve Festival complete with the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course on January 1! WHAAAT!