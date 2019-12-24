Win Tickets To The Bruno Mars Concert And The Two Day Extravaganza At Abu Dhabi: Advent Calendar Day 24
On the 24th day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu.
A prize that’ll be makin’ you feel like your locked INSIDA heaven this NYE! Believe it, because we’re presenting you the chance to win tickets to see the ULTIMATE showman live in concert at the Abu Dhabi Du Arena!
Everyone knows that the New Year’s Eve concert in Abu Dhabi is not worth missing and this year you can get in on the New Year’s extravaganza that Flash Entertainment has planned for you.
Along with 24K magic singer’s concert counting you down into 2020, the venue is also hosting a TWO-DAY New Year’s Eve Festival complete with the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course on January 1! WHAAAT!
Bruno Mars + NYE fireworks = A BANGIN start to 2020!
Funk it up at the Resolution by Day at Du Arena with the bounce ‘MONSTER’
The world’s BIGGEST inflatable obstacle course will be in Abu Dhabi for ‘Resolution by Day’ and you can be there! Dubbed the ‘Monster’, it’s an absolute blast for all ages and bounce-abilities.
The best bit? Resolution by Night ticket holders get 50% off Resolution by Day tickets. Bruno Mars AND bouncing? YES, please! There’ll also be family shows by Magic Phil, food trucks and bucket loads of entertainment all happening at du Arena, Yas Island to see off this year with a bang.
Tickets are available exclusively from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.