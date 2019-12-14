WOAH! Win A Staycation For 2 At The Renowned Metropolitan Hotel In Dubai: Advent Calendar Day 14
On the 14th day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu…
A staycation for two at, The Metropolitan Hotel Dubai is one that you REALLY want to be getting your hands on. The vibrant and refined 4-star property located on Sheikh Zayed Road, an ideal location for visitors seeking contemporary comfort in the heart of the city.
Also, don’t forget to take advantage of the hotel’s BRILL dining options that serve up global cuisine and some relaxing sheesha options while you’re there. Enjoy from an impressive selection of drinks, dishes, shisha and snacks at the Tropicana – a tropical and modern getaway, located at the rooftop of the Metropolitan Dubai.
Issa vibe as you lay back and chug a few at The Red Lion English Pub
Enjoy drinks priced at crazy low rates during Red Lion’s happy hours from 5pm-8pm ‘erryday.
A traditional English public house like no other in the city, serving up hearty British fare alongside live sports and music. Also, Red Lion is THE official venue for Manchester United Sports Club. #Scoree!
Dine at the romantic yet traditional Italian resto, Don Corleone, at the vibrant hotel
Don Corleone reflects the Italian spirit while adding a certain romantic charm to the traditional Italian cuisine.
Price and offer deets:
- Business Lunch at AED79
- Weekend SET MENU Brunch buy-one-get-one-free on Friday & Saturday
- WINE & DINE AT AED89 every Sunday & Monday – where you choose from pizza or pasta with a glass of grape