YAAS! Win A Voucher Worth AED500 To Dine At The Classy Segreto: Advent Calendar Day 13
On the 13th day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu…
A classy and sassy dinner at Dubai’s best kept Italian secret. This hidden gem of a resto situated in Souk Madinat Jumeirah is one for the ages.
Place all your chips on Segreto Restaurant & Bar, because this award-winning Italian restaurant is sure to transport you to the streets of Italy with its raw Italian dining experience – which you can enjoy from the rooftop terrace, overlooking the meandering waterways.
Try your luck and register below to win a voucher worth AED 500 to dine at Segreto. (Valid from January 1 – March 3 2020).
Stroll around Segreto’s rooftop terrace and enjoy panoramic views of the gorgeous Madinat Jumeirah
The stylish venue is perfect for a romantic or casual dinner out and is a guaranteed hit with the family or your significant other.
All about that simplicity and authentic Italian affair, this resto is an Italian dream
*Terms & Conditions apply
- The voucher is valid from January 1 – March 3 2020
- Voucher is not valid on public holidays or international occasions such as Valentine’s day
- Voucher to be redeemed within one visit only
- Not applicable with any other promotion or discount
- Management discretion is applicable
- Reservations recommended