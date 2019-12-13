د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

YAAS! Win A Voucher Worth AED500 To Dine At The Classy Segreto: Advent Calendar Day 13

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

On the 13th day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu…

A classy and sassy dinner at Dubai’s best kept Italian secret. This hidden gem of a resto situated in Souk Madinat Jumeirah is one for the ages.

Place all your chips on Segreto Restaurant & Bar, because this award-winning Italian restaurant is sure to transport you to the streets of Italy with its raw Italian dining experience – which you can enjoy from the rooftop terrace, overlooking the meandering waterways.

Try your luck and register below to win a voucher worth AED 500 to dine at Segreto. (Valid from January 1 – March 3 2020).

Stroll around Segreto’s rooftop terrace and enjoy panoramic views of the gorgeous Madinat Jumeirah

The stylish venue is perfect for a romantic or casual dinner out and is a guaranteed hit with the family or your significant other.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Segreto Restaurant and Bar (@segretodubai) on

All about that simplicity and authentic Italian affair, this resto is an Italian dream

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Segreto Restaurant and Bar (@segretodubai) on

*Terms & Conditions apply

  • The voucher is valid from January 1 – March 3 2020
  • Voucher is not valid on public holidays or international occasions such as Valentine’s day
  • Voucher to be redeemed within one visit only
  • Not applicable with any other promotion or discount
  • Management discretion is applicable
  • Reservations recommended
Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?