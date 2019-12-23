YAAY! Win AED500 To The Finest European Furniture Store In Dubai: Advent Calendar Day 23
On the 23rd day of Christmas, Lovin Dubai gave to youuuu.
No, no, you are not dreaming, we ARE in fact giving away AED500 gift voucher to JYSK – Scandinavian Sleeping and Living located in BurJuman!
A furniture brand that truly prioritizes their customers and gives you a BRILL value for your money, is stocking up their stores for the holiday season with all the must-have festive decors.
One lucky winner will walk away with an AED500 voucher to JYSK in BurJuman, by justing filling in the form below.
Note: JYSK has three locations across Dubai but the prize is ONLY redeemable at their BurJuman location and on their website.
JYSK – Scandinavian Sleeping and Living, the PERF go-to for all your outdoor and indoor furniture and home accessories
The retailer that will soon get you hooked on to their siickkk prices will be opening up in several communities in Dubai in the coming year. Cowabungaaa!!