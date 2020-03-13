Covid-19 Update: 11 New Coronavirus Cases And 3 Recoveries Have Been Confirmed In The UAE

Earlier on Thursday, 11 new cases of novel coronavirus were announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE, with the addition of 3 recoveries. This has increased the total number of recovered patients in the UAE to 20, with a total number of 65 active cases in the country as of March 12, 2020.

The 11 infected cases announced on Thursday, were placed in quarantine immediately after being detected of the virus after they returned from travelling abroad. The 11 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 include two Italians, two Filipinos, one Montenegrin, one Canadian, one German, one Pakistani, one Emirati, one Russian and one British citizen.

MoHAP put out a statement that all medical facilities have been equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and supplies to provide care and take all measures required to deal with COVID-19, including airborne infection isolation rooms, following World Health Organisation, WHO, standards.