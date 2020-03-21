13 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In The UAE Bring The Total Number Of Active Cases To 120

On Saturday (March 21), 13 new of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) were reported in the UAE, bringing the total number of cases to 153, with 120 active cases and 2 deaths.

The UAE further announced the recovery of seven cases from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 38 thus far.

In light of the recent developments, Dr. Farida Al Hosani of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), has recommended the UAE residents to not take any chances and maintain a minimum of 1-metre distance when meeting each other or staying at home altogether and leaving your house only in cases of emergency.