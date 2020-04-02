COVID-19: The Total Rises To 814 After 150 New Cases Are Announced
COVID-19: There Were 150 New Cases And 2 Deaths Announced In The UAE On Wednesday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 150 new cases, taking the total to 814.
The Ministry also announced 2 people suffering from COVID-19 have died; an Asian national and a GCC national aged 62 and 78. Both of the deceased suffered from chronic illnesses. The death toll from COVID-19 in the UAE has now reached 9.
The new cases recently came into contact with infected cases, did not adhere to preventative measures or maintain sufficient social distance, while a number of cases resulted from international travel.
The public is urged to adopt healthy hygiene standards and stop spreading rumours
150 new cases of coronavirus “COVID-19”, and two deaths among various nationalities#stayhome#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/BbusAWNyP0
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) April 1, 2020
There are 61 recoveries in total in the UAE
Use your home to stay healthy!
Your opportunity to change starts today..
There are many things you can do at home to maintain a healthy & protective lifestyle#stayhome#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/9GmVB7SUyE
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) April 1, 2020