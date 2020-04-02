COVID-19: The Total Rises To 814 After 150 New Cases Are Announced

COVID-19: There Were 150 New Cases And 2 Deaths Announced In The UAE On Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 150 new cases, taking the total to 814.

The Ministry also announced 2 people suffering from COVID-19 have died; an Asian national and a GCC national aged 62 and 78. Both of the deceased suffered from chronic illnesses. The death toll from COVID-19 in the UAE has now reached 9.

The new cases recently came into contact with infected cases, did not adhere to preventative measures or maintain sufficient social distance, while a number of cases resulted from international travel.

