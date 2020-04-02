د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

COVID-19: The Total Rises To 814 After 150 New Cases Are Announced

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

COVID-19: There Were 150 New Cases And 2 Deaths Announced In The UAE On Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 150 new cases, taking the total to 814.

The Ministry also announced 2 people suffering from COVID-19 have died; an Asian national and a GCC national aged 62 and 78. Both of the deceased suffered from chronic illnesses. The death toll from COVID-19 in the UAE has now reached 9.

The new cases recently came into contact with infected cases, did not adhere to preventative measures or maintain sufficient social distance, while a number of cases resulted from international travel.

COVID-19: 150 new cases announced in the UAE

The public is urged to adopt healthy hygiene standards and stop spreading rumours

There are 61 recoveries in total in the UAE

Use your home to stay healthy!

LISTEN: COVID-19: Emirates Will Be Supported By A Cash Injection From Dubai

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?