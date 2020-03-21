2 Deaths From Coronavirus In The UAE Have Been Announced
The UAE put out a statement on Friday night reporting its first two deaths in the country.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) noted that one of the individuals was a 78-year old Arab national who had arrived in the country from Europe. The cause of death was a heart attack, coinciding with complications from the coronavirus disease, the ministry added.
MoHAP added that the other individual, a 58-year-old Asian national and resident of the UAE, had prior chronic illnesses – heart disease and kidney failure – which further complicated their inability to fight the disease.
The Ministry expressed its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed its well-wishes for the recovery of all individuals diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. It reassured that both cases had received all necessary medical care and attention in the country’s medical facilities.
The Covid-19 mortality rate is 3.6% and the rate increases among elderly persons and individuals who are immunocompromised or suffer from chronic illness
MoHAP urged the general public to cooperate with health authorities, and adhere to precautionary measures announced…
In particular, social distancing, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ensure the overall health and safety of the community in the UAE.