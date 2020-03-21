2 Deaths From Coronavirus In The UAE Have Been Announced

The UAE put out a statement on Friday night reporting its first two deaths in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) noted that one of the individuals was a 78-year old Arab national who had arrived in the country from Europe. The cause of death was a heart attack, coinciding with complications from the coronavirus disease, the ministry added.

MoHAP added that the other individual, a 58-year-old Asian national and resident of the UAE, had prior chronic illnesses – heart disease and kidney failure – which further complicated their inability to fight the disease.

The Ministry expressed its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed its well-wishes for the recovery of all individuals diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. It reassured that both cases had received all necessary medical care and attention in the country’s medical facilities.