The UAE has announced 241 new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 17 new recoveries.

Moreover, the country has also reported one more death case of a 53-year-old Arab national, from the virus.

These new figures bring the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 1,505, with 1,370 active cases, 125 recoveries and 10 deaths as of Saturday, April 4.