Total COVID-19 Cases Rise To 2,990 As 331 More Test Positive  In The UAE

The UAE has announced 331 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, early morning.

With 331 new cases, 29 recoveries and two deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,990, with 14 deaths and 268 total recoveries.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, (MoHAP), the 331 new detected coronavirus cases of various nationalities, are in stable condition and receiving necessary care.

The Ministry also revealed that two patients suffering from COVID-19, an Asian national and an Arab, died. Both of the deceased had prior chronic illnesses that complicated their ability to resist the virus. The total number of deaths has now reached 14.