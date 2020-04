The Ministry of Health and Prevention, (MoHAP), has reported 370 new cases of coronavirus from various nationalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,360, with 2,926 active cases in the UAE as of Friday, April 10. MoHAP has further announced the recovery of 150 patients, tallying the total number recovered cases to 418 in the country, as well as two deaths.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients