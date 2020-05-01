37,000 Expats Affected By COVID-19 In Dubai Have Been Flown Back To Their Home Countries.

Dubai has successfully arranged for special flights to return thousands of expats – that have been affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) – back to their home countries.

Dubai Airports have collaborated with embassies and local government authorities in the UAE, to dispatch 312 special repatriation flights operated by 54 airlines.

Thus far, the aviation sector has repatriated more than 37,000 Dubai residents back to their homeland.

Normal inbound and outbound passenger flights are still currently suspended at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic

For the outbound emergency flights, Dubai airports have implemented strict social distancing measures.

These precautionary measures align with the guidelines put in place by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Aviation sectors and operating passenger airlines have intensified their sterilisation and deep cleaning programmes to ensure the utmost safety of the passengers.