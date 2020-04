The Ministry of Health and Prevention, (MoHAP), has reported 376 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,736, with 3,128 active cases in the UAE as of Saturday, April 11. The UAE has further announced the recovery of 170 patients, tallying the total number recovered cases to 588 in the country, as well as four deaths.

20,000 new test were carried out in the country to identify those who had contracted the virus

