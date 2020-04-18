Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The UAE Reaches 6,302 After 477 New Cases Announced
The Ministry of Health and Prevention’s announced the detection of 477 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, taking to 6,302 the total number of infections in the country, as of Friday, April 17.
MoHAP also announced the death of two patients from COVID-19. The deceased were Gulf citizens and suffered from pre-existing chronic complications. Bringing the total number of fatalities in the UAE to 37.
Further announcing the full recovery of 93 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 1,188 the total of those now recovered from the novel virus in the country.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients
Government entities are also calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.
The UAE has conducted over 24,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days in line with the MoHAP’s plans to intensify virus screening in order to contain the spread of COVID-19