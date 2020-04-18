Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The UAE Reaches 6,302 After 477 New Cases Announced 

The Ministry of Health and Prevention’s announced the detection of 477 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, taking to 6,302 the total number of infections in the country, as of Friday, April 17.

MoHAP also announced the death of two patients from COVID-19. The deceased were Gulf citizens and suffered from pre-existing chronic complications. Bringing the total number of fatalities in the UAE to 37.

Further announcing the full recovery of 93 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 1,188 the total of those now recovered from the novel virus in the country.