COVID-19 In The UAE: Cases Reach 9,281 After 525 New Cases Were Announced

The UAE has reported 525 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infected to 9,281 in the country as of Friday, April 24.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), 8 more people have died, bringing the total death toll to 64.

MoHAP further announced the recovery of 123 patients. It brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 1,760. The ministry reported that it has conducted more than 32,000 examinations as part of its plans to expand the scope of examinations.

As of Friday, April 24, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the UAE has reached 7,457.

