A Resident Complains Of Price Hikes On Sanitisers After Dubai Authorities Put Out A Strict Statement 

The Dubai Media Office out an announcement from the Dubai Economic Department’s consumer protection programme on Thursday in regards to the availability of detergents and sanitizers in the country.

The tweet mentioned that retailers MUST adhere to guidelines for reasonable pricing and also confirmed the availability of detergents and sanitizers at local supermarkets.

This update comes after reports of Dubai residents rushing to supermarkets to stock and bulk up on detergents and sanitisers amidst the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak came to light. A resident then replied to the official tweet by sharing his experience with the price hike of sanitisers in Dubai retail shops and e-commerce sites.

“DED’s consumer protection programmes ensure retailers adhere to guidelines for reasonable pricing”…

It added, “for any complaints, customers can contact the consumers’ protection department on 600545555 or via the smart app, or on consumerrights.ae.”

The resident complained that sanitizers are seeing a hike in pricing at local shops as well as on e-markets, where a “bottle of 500 ml was being sold for 10.50 Aed now 43 dhs”…

The tweep that goes by the name Niki, shared snapshots of the current selling price of a 50 ml Dettol hand sanitizer that’s increased from AED11 to AED29.95

For any complaints, you can contact the consumers’ protection department on their toll-free no. 600545555 or via the smart app, or on consumerrights.ae.

