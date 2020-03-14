A Resident Complains Of Price Hikes On Sanitisers After Dubai Authorities Put Out A Strict Statement
The Dubai Media Office out an announcement from the Dubai Economic Department’s consumer protection programme on Thursday in regards to the availability of detergents and sanitizers in the country.
The tweet mentioned that retailers MUST adhere to guidelines for reasonable pricing and also confirmed the availability of detergents and sanitizers at local supermarkets.
This update comes after reports of Dubai residents rushing to supermarkets to stock and bulk up on detergents and sanitisers amidst the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak came to light. A resident then replied to the official tweet by sharing his experience with the price hike of sanitisers in Dubai retail shops and e-commerce sites.
“DED’s consumer protection programmes ensure retailers adhere to guidelines for reasonable pricing”…
It added, “for any complaints, customers can contact the consumers’ protection department on 600545555 or via the smart app, or on consumerrights.ae.”