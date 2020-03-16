Abu Dhabi Airport Announces Terminal 2 Closure

د . إAEDSRر . س

Abu Dhabi Airport has announced it’s closing Terminal 2 and moving all flights to Terminal 1, so it can continue providing excellent service for airline partners and passengers.

The decision was announced on Twitter on Monday morning and it means all existing flights in T2 will be transferred to T1.

“As part of our continuous efforts to provide exceptional service to our airline partners and passengers, we are announcing the closure of Terminal 2 and migrating all existing flights to Terminal 1 at AUH.”

LISTEN: DXB Has Clarified The Entry Visa Suspension: Here Are The Exceptions

