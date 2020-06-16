Abu Dhabi Has Extended The Movement Ban For One More Week

د . إAEDSRر . س

The Abu Dhabi movement ban is to be extended by one week, starting today.

Movement within the Abu Dhabi regions of Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafrah, as well as movement in and out of the emirate, is prohibited, this is the third week running the capital has imposed travel restrictions.

The ban includes all residents, including UAE Nationals. There are exemptions for employees in vital sectors, emergency medical cases, and for all goods and mail.

Drivers take note: 2 lanes have been added at security points for the smooth movement of goods

IF you’re travelling out of Abu Dhabi airport, you will need to present your booking confirmation or ticket if requested by officials

