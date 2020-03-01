Abu Dhabi’s Ministry Of Health Has Denied Rumours Of Coronavirus In A Local Compound

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health is denying rumours of a coronavirus case in a residential compound.

According to WAM, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, being the official source of information on the COVID-19 in the UAE, reaffirms that it will comply with and stay transparent with revealing numbers of the coronavirus cases in the country.

The department also reiterates that the public should only rely on official sources when learning of relevant news related to the novel virus. In a statement by the dOh, it read “The public is urged to follow the reports issued regularly by competent bodies who are doing their work with all transparency and sparing no effort to curb the spread of the virus outbreak.”

The health sector in Abu Dhabi is complying with strict precautionary measures to combat pandemics and diseases, including the COVID-19

The statement further added that the health sector in Abu Dhabi, along with the Ministry of Health and Prevention is following measures that are in line with best international standards approved by the World Health Organisation to aid in combatting pandemics, like the COVID-19.

Currently, there are qualified medical teams working around the clock; while others are in constant contact with the reported cases; no detail is being spared to the public with emergencies, and other measures are being strictly followed to ensure that the residents of the UAE are safe and protected.