WATCH: Emirati Businessman Tries Out The ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ In Dubai And Deems It As Completely Safe 

Emirati businessman and CEO of the Al Habtoor Group, Khalaf Al Habtoor took to his official Twitter account to share a video of himself trying out the ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ launched by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

This device has been installed in Dubai to safeguard paramedics and other healthcare workers against any infection that their clothes may catch during their shifts when dealing with cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Al Habtoor personally tried out the sanitisation booth and shared a message thanking all the agencies involved in making this device for considering and ensuring the safety of the country’s healthcare heroes.