WATCH: Emirati Businessman Tries Out The ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ In Dubai And Deems It As Completely Safe
Emirati businessman and CEO of the Al Habtoor Group, Khalaf Al Habtoor took to his official Twitter account to share a video of himself trying out the ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ launched by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.
This device has been installed in Dubai to safeguard paramedics and other healthcare workers against any infection that their clothes may catch during their shifts when dealing with cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).
Al Habtoor personally tried out the sanitisation booth and shared a message thanking all the agencies involved in making this device for considering and ensuring the safety of the country’s healthcare heroes.
“May God protect the health workers and assist them in their difficult mission…”
Khalaf Al Habtoor’s thoughtful tweet translates to,
“We thank all the agencies involved in ensuring our protection and ensuring our health workers. I personally tried the sterilization portal and it is one of the many measures adopted to control and contain the corona danger. May God protect the health workers and assist them in their difficult mission.”
The ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ is a booth where workers are sprayed with a mist that disinfects and sanitizes their clothes in approx 20 seconds, giving the paramedics an extra level of protection
This ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ device was the first to be installed in the country and was developed in collaboration with SFFECO Global
The sanitisation device gives health workers that extra needed protection, that allows them to perform their duties with the highest levels of safety in place.