Al Ras Area Of Dubai CLOSED To The Public To Fight COVID-19
The Al Ras area of Dubai has been closed, and further restrictions applied, to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced it will intensify sterilisation procedures which means closing off the densely populated area for a period of two weeks.
Effective from March 31, Dubai Health Authority will provide all essential supplies to residents within Al Ras. 3 Metro lines will be closed (Green line: Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas Square) and the main roads and interchanges leading to the area will also be closed to the public.
#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces increased restrictions on movement in Al Ras area of Dubai for two weeks effective from Tuesday (31 March) to facilitate intensified sterilisation procedures.
. @DubaiPoliceHQ appeals to the public to cooperate fully with the authorities and abide by all instructions to ensure the preventive measures implemented during the two-week period are a success. People who are not residents of Al Ras are prohibited from travelling to the area.
. @rta_dubai: Closure of entrances leading to Al Ras area from three main roads and interchanges: Al Musalla, Al Khaleej, and Baniyas Streets. The plan also includes the closure of three stations on the metro green line: Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas Square.
Additionally, as per the plan, all bus routes to Al Ras area will be diverted to Al Musalla, Al Khaleej and Omar Bin Al Khattab streets, and all taxi movement to the area will be restricted.
