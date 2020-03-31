د . إAEDSRر . س

Al Ras Area Of Dubai CLOSED To The Public To Fight COVID-19

The Al Ras area of Dubai has been closed, and further restrictions applied, to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced it will intensify sterilisation procedures which means closing off the densely populated area for a period of two weeks.

Effective from March 31, Dubai Health Authority will provide all essential supplies to residents within Al Ras. 3 Metro lines will be closed (Green line: Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas Square) and the main roads and interchanges leading to the area will also be closed to the public.

Sterilisation procedures in Al Ras will be amplified, roads leading to Al Ras are now closed

People who do not live in Al Ras are prohibited from travelling to the area

Metros services and roads and interchanges leading to Al Ras will be closed

All bus routes leading to Al Ras will be diverted

