Amy From Lovin Dubai Tested Positive For COVID-19: This Is Her Story

Amy Jones is Content Director at Lovin Dubai. She tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined at a hotel run by The American Hospital…This is her story.

Honestly, this all sucks.

The world is currently in lockdown due to Covid-19, a global pandemic that has taken lives, crippled countries, had a mass socio-economic impact and the world is at a complete standstill.

This is an article that’s not about breaking news, about what’s happening in the world, this is just about my experience and how I feel – rightly or wrongly.

Many people have been impacted by Covid-19, many have come through the virus, some have not. This is not to make light of the situation. This is just my story.

“I was a walking symptom for Covid-19. As much as I didn’t want to admit it to myself.”

As I write this, I’m currently being quarantined in a hotel run by The American Hospital in Dubai, as I have tested positive for Covid-19.

Three weeks ago, I came back from the UK after enjoying a break to celebrate the wedding of two of my closest friends. It was at the time when flights were still running, no lockdowns had come into effect and people didn’t yet realise the full gravity of the situation.

A couple of days later though, I started on the journey that many people around the world have taken.

I got sick.

I was a walking symptom for Covid-19. As much as I didn’t want to admit it to myself.

“I lost my sense of smell and taste, had a crackling cough, shortness of breath and then the high temperature returned.”

It started with a temperature, swiftly followed by a sore throat (shards of glass would have been a welcome addition instead), headaches and a cough that just wouldn’t let up.

This came and went pretty quickly over the course of a few days – except for the cough that is – I took to my bed, continued to isolate myself, which I’d been doing since my flight back anyway, and tried to ride the wave of this sickness and get better.

The original symptoms came and went, so I thought I was through the worst of it, then came the fatigue. A tiredness so strong I couldn’t walk around, I had to sit down in the shower I was so tired and nearly slept for 48 hours. I lost my sense of smell and taste, had a crackling cough, shortness of breath and then the high temperature returned.

Dubai Health Authority checked in on my health after my flight

After my flight, a call from the DHA came through. A call I remember that reminded me about the significance of what we’re dealing with and to get tested. For the DHA to call me after a flight, to check in on my health and remind me of the importance of testing, was unexpected to say the least. But, one that I was grateful for.

Whilst I awaited the results, fortunately, my health improved. I slowly got the fatigue under control, the shortness of breath manageable, and my taste and smell finally came back.

“So, now it’s a waiting game. I wait for that negative test to come through. Two in fact.”

So, fast forward to now. I’m still positive for Covid-19, in good health with no symptoms, but isolated in a hotel room, where I wait for those much anticipated negative test results to come back.

When I arrived at the hotel, I was greeted so kindly. I was sprayed down with anti-bac – something I’m used to now – My housemate even detol-ed my door once!

I was given my own room, where nurses and doctors called me, tested me – I’ve had the works – and administration staff from the American Hospital have kindly checked me in. I honestly can’t speak more highly of how the staff have treated me.

They’re busy, they have countless patients to see to, but they have taken the time to explain the tests, why they’re doing them and what they mean.

This isn’t an enjoyable experience, to be poked, prodded, blood taken and test performed. But, the fact that I’ve laughed with the staff says it all.

So, now it’s a waiting game. I wait for that negative test to come through. Two in fact.

But, here’s the thing.

I’m fortunate. I’m fortunate enough to be in good health, fortunate enough to have friends and family that call me, fortunate that I have the means to contact people, and fortunate enough to be able to isolate in my lovely flat before being moved.

But, many people aren’t so fortunate.

That’s why it’s so important not just to look after yourself, but to have a mind to others. To socially distance, and to do what you can whenever you can for others and yourself.

Nobody really knows how to handle this, in the press around the world people have comments, you can criticise governments, people who flout the rules and share in the misery on social media.

One thing’s for certain, this is a virus that calls for patience. Patience to get better, patience to trust the system, patience in the knowledge that you have no control.

This is not just a virus impacting your physical health. This is a virus that saps everything, a mental endurance you never knew you had. And I’m not just talking about whether you’ve been sick or not. This virus has impacted everyone.

“I have made light of the situation and what’s happening, because that’s the only thing I can do. This is out of my control, so it either controls me, or I control my response to it.”

As many of my colleagues can attest to this – I have made light of the situation and what’s happening, because that’s the only thing I can do. This is out of my control, so it either controls me, or I control my response to it.

But, I’ve leave you with this –

I read a post somewhere that said –

‘It’s okay not to be okay, it’s okay not to be productive when working, it’s okay to be scared, it’s okay to worry. Everything you feel is okay.”

We’re living through history right now. From how it started, how we have responded across the world, and the aftermath.

But, one thing to tell the grand kids, I’m lucky enough to have survived Covid-19.

