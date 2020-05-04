An Australian Family Has Been Reunited In Dubai After Two Months Of Separation

د . إAEDSRر . س

Australian family reunited after COVID-19 travel restrictions separated them for two months.

Luca was one of 29,000 residents reportedly left outside the UAE when both inbound and outbound flights stopped as the UAE took crucial steps to fight COVID-19. 

Luca has been in Sydney since the beginning of March and was reunited with his Mum, Lyndsay yesterday. He went through a COVID-19 test on arrival and thanked the UAE for bringing him back after two months separation from his family. He said, “I’m really happy, I was born in Dubai and I love the UAE.

His mum met him at the airport,  she said she has lived in the UAE for 20 years, and that they are very fortunate to live in a country with such a good government. They are very happy with the help given to get Luca home.

A British girl was also reunited with her family after being separated for more than a month

Approximately 29,000 UAE residents are reportedly left outside the UAE

People are stuck all over, from the states and Mexico to Egypt, Philipines, Germany and beyond and are hoping increased media attention shedding light on their circumstances will accelerate the process of coming home.

