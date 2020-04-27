Street Parades After Authorities Ease 24-Lockdown Restrictions In Naif And Al Ras

Street Parade After Authorities Ease 24-Lockdown Restrictions In Naif And Al Ras

Police paraded on the streets of Naif and Al Ras after there were zero new COVID-19 cases recorded in two days. In videos that were widely shared last night, you can hear the celebrations and see a mounted-horse parade.

Authorities eased the 24-hour lockdown restrictions to 10pm until 6am in line with the rest of Dubai after conducting over 6000 tests among residents of the areas in the last month. The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management thanked the residents of both areas for their understanding and cooperation, which significantly contributed to the efforts to combat the virus.

The move facilitates a gradual restoration to normal life

The decision to bring normal life back to Naif and Al Ras follows the Thursday announcement based on easing movement restrictions in Dubai. It’s the first phase of easing restrictions and the strictly limited movement of Dubai residents now applies to 10pm until 6am during which the public is only allowed to leave their homes for medical emergencies.

#Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management eases restrictions on movement in Al Ras and Naif. The Decision comes as both areas record zero COVID-19 cases in the last two days. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 26, 2020

